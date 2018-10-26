DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is heading back to the Salem witch trials on Monday.

The last time the Legends visited 17th-century Massachusetts was in the season 2 premiere when they picked up Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) right before she was burned at the stake for being a witch (read: being bisexual and “corrupting” the town’s women). This time around, they’re there to catch a fairy godmother (played Jane Carr).

“She is amazing, and the last thing you’d expect to see in this episode,” says Caity Lotz about Carr’s character. “She’s a lot of fun, and the actress that played her was phenomenal. Lots of singing.”

Yes, you read that correctly, there will be some original music in Monday’s episode “Witch Hunt”; however, we must stress that this isn’t a musical episode. It just features a couple of original tunes for the Godmother. “A couple of our writers have become members of [American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers] as a result of their writing so that was very exciting,” says Klemmer. “I will say it has given us an appetite to do more.”

The writers decided to give the Godmother some original music because they realized “it’s not a fun time period,” while writing, says Klemmer. “How do we make that not just depressing?”

The answer, in addition to music, was also to turn it into a Disney parody, which the show somehow hasn’t done before. “We have a lot of Disney aspects. We’re poking a little fun at Disney’s version of magical witches,” says Klemmer.

Jack Rowand/The CW

However, Legends isn’t going to avoid the seriousness of the time period, though. Traveling to the Salem witch trials also gave the show an opportunity to dig deeper into Zari (Tala Ashe), who recognizes that the horrors of Salem are very reminiscent of the dystopic future from which she comes and where her people are being persecuted.

“She’s dealt with incredible tragedy coming out of that,” says executive producer Keto Shimizu. “So really going to that time period was purposeful in getting under her skin and really exploring some of her untapped anger with what happened to her own family hundreds of years separated from this where humans are still doing the same thing that they did at the Salem witch trials.”

Shimizu admits that it was a tonal tight rope juggling both storylines, but she thinks they pulled it off. “I do think we ended up balancing it with the right amount of fun and with the right amount of real stakes that has made it work,” she says. “That’s something we try to do with every episode. We love our characters, we love when they have fun, and we love when we get to explore genre and just go wild with it. But at the heart of our show, every episode is an emotional journey. We always try to come back to that no matter what.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on The CW.