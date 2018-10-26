Jessica Williams to lead cast of Mindy Kaling's Four Weddings and a Funeral series

Mindy Kaling has some dope news for you.

2 Dope Queens star and The Daily Show alum Jessica Williams has been cast as the lead in Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral, Kaling’s romantic comedy limited series, which is inspired by the 1994 Academy Award-nominated film.

Here’s the official synopsis of the project from Kaling and fellow Mindy Project alum Matt Warburton: “Jess (Jessica Williams), the young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign, receives a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate now living in London. She leaves her professional and personal life behind, in favor of traveling to England and reconnecting with old friends and ends up in the midst of their personal crises. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course there are four weddings… and a funeral.”

Also cast in the series are Nikesh Patel (Indian Summers), Rebecca Rittenhouse (The Mindy Project), and John Reynolds (Search Party).

Four Weddings and a Funeral is expected to debut in 2019.