Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington on a possible Katherine Heigl return: 'I think it’s a fun idea'

Could Grey’s Anatomy get any more McDramatic?

Well, yes, always; this is a Shonda Rhimes show we’re talking about! But one hypothetical plot line sure to shake things up would be the return of Katherine Heigl’s character Izzie Stevens, ex-wife of Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) and current husband of Camilla Luddington’s Dr. Jo Karev — and Luddington doesn’t hate the curveball concept.

“I actually think it’s kind of a fun idea,” she said on Thursday’s episode of PeopleTV’s Chatter. “Well, I just think it’d be juicy; it’d bring maybe a little bit of drama.”

Heigl was part of the original Grey‘s cast, starring on the medical drama from seasons 1-6 and left the show amid speculation that she and creator Rhimes had had a falling out, though the actress said her reason for departing was to spend more time with her family. Since Izzie’s departure, Alex has had his share of unsuccessful romantic entanglements but finally seems to be in a good place, marrying his girlfriend and fellow Grey Sloan doctor Jo in last season’s finale.

“I do think it kind of got put to bed last season,” Luddington added, “because he kind of did say he was happy for her wherever she is and whatever she’s doing. So I joke about not wanting it to happen, but it would be kind of juicy wouldn’t it?”

If we’re talking about bringing back people, you know what would be really juicy? Having good ol’ Derek return from the dead. Just a suggestion.

