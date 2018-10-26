Three divas belting out a single number in an audition for a high school musical? No, it’s not Glee; it’s Paramount Network’s controversial adaptation of Heathers.

In an exclusive EW clip, Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell) begins the audition for Westerburg’s musical “Teenage Suicide (Don’t Do It)” by singing “Heaven is a Place on Earth” before quickly getting upstaged by Heather Chandler (Melanie Field). (In the 1988 movie, “Teenage Suicide (Don’t Do It)” is a hit song from the fictional band Big Fun.) Unfortunately for both of the Heathers, it sounds like the musical’s lead is going to be a little unexpected…

In the current issue of Entertainment Weekly, original Heathers star Shannen Doherty opened up about her initial hesitation about the reboot — and why she ultimately chose to get involved in the production.

“My [team] told me, ‘They’re remaking Heathers and they wanna know if you’d be interested,’” she recalls in the magazine. “I said, ‘No. I don’t know how you could ever, ever remake it.’” But then she read the script. “I was blown away by how good it was, and how [new Heathers creator Jason A. Micallef] managed to be respectful to the original but also bring his own spin to it,” says Doherty. “I had to do it.“

Heathers is currently available to watch on Paramount Network’s streaming services and new episodes will continue to air on the network for the next three days.

