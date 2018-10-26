Chilling Adventures of Sabrina boss has a few ideas for a Riverdale crossover

If you’ve watched much of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which is on Netflix now, you know that the nearby town of Riverdale gets a few mentions, much in the same way that Riverdale occasionally mentions Greendale. But could the two towns ever come together?

It’s a thought that showrunner of both shows, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, has had a number of times, including when he almost introduced the character of Sabrina at the end of Riverdale‘s first season. But now that Sabrina has her own show, some things have changed — though Aguirre-Sacasa’s desire to bring the worlds together is not one of them. Aguirre-Sacasa has previously said that he’s “hopeful” for a Sabrina–Riverdale crossover, and furthermore, he has a few ideas for how it could happen.

“I would hate if there was no way possible for there ever to be a crossover,” Aguirre-Sacasa tells EW. “I think there’d be a great episode where the Riverdale kids hear about a haunted house in Greendale and try to break in and it’s Sabrina’s house. There’s totally a universe where that happens. Or now that we’ve got Sabrina and Riverdale, maybe there’s a standalone Afterlife movie or something that we can do combining both casts.”

At this point, Aguirre-Sacasa calls both ideas “pipe dreams” but he also says, “Rules are made to be broken and I’d hate for [a crossover] to never happen.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is on Netflix now.

