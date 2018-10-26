Charmed star Rupert Evans says Harry's past will play an 'integral' role in the story

It’s not easy being the Charmed ones, and that’s something that sisters Mel, Maggie, and Macy learned during Charmed‘s second episode when they had to face a demon that looked a lot like their mother. Thankfully, they have Harry, a whitelighter who serves as their guide to the magical realm. And now that Harry has proven himself to the girls, it’s time to up their training.

“You will see their training sessions in episode three,” Rupert Evans, who plays Harry, tells EW. “The ladies are still learning their craft. They’re not experts yet in the Book of Shadows and how it all works so they rely on Harry, begrudgingly at times.” In other words, Harry might’ve proven himself, but all of the girls aren’t fully ready to put their trust in him just yet.

“Harry and Mel have a sort of love-hate thing, which I quite like,” Evans says. “There’s a bit of conflict there. And with Maggie I think Harry’s relationship is more paternal. He’s desperately trying to be in with the kids and get up on social media and Maggie is the social media guru of the family. So he’s desperately trying to win her affection through being cool, which doesn’t really work. And then you’ve got Macy, who I think Harry initially really warms to because she kind of takes the witchology very seriously and Harry likes that. They’re all very different. And at the same time, it’s like four peas in a pod — they find themselves in tricky situations and all help each other out.”

Jack Rowand/The CW

More than anything, Evans says Harry recognizes that this is an important job for him. “This is a big responsibility for him to be given this honor of looking after the Charmed ones so it’s in his interest to make it work and make it a success. He ends up desperately trying to make sure they do the right thing.”

And as the season goes on, we’ll learn more about Harry’s past, including that the Charmed girls aren’t his first students. “These witches are not Harry’s first assignment and he has looked after other witches,” Evans says. “Harry’s past becomes integral to the story and as each episode goes by, a little more is revealed.

Charmed airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

