Case closed: Netflix cancels American Vandal after two seasons

Intrepid serial pooper-hunting documentary sleuths Peter Maldonado and Sam Ecklund are officially closing their doors. Netflix has decided to cancel its true-crime spoof series American Vandal after two seasons, the streaming service announced on Friday.

“American Vandal will not return for a third season,” an official statement reads. “We’re very grateful to the creators, writers, cast and crew for bringing their innovative comedy to Netflix, and to the fans and critics who embraced its unique and unconventional humor.”

CBS TV Studios, which produced the series, has already received multiple incoming calls from buyers about potentially saving the series with a third season somewhere else, EW has learned.

The news comes after Netflix canceled Marvel series Iron Fist and Luke Cage after both aired their second seasons.

A third season was already in development prior to the cancellation announcement. “The concept for season 3, I will say, is really strong,” actor Tyler Alvarez (Peter) told EW when season 2 dropped. “I’m really excited. I hope we get to make it.… Nothing’s been presented, but I’ve heard bits and pieces of where they want to take the story, and I’m super-excited about it. Again, it would be very different, which is exciting.”

Co-created by Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda and showrun by Dan Lagana, American Vandal became a sensation amongst critics with its season 1 concept about a series of penises spray painted on cars in a high school parking lot. Parodying programs like the podcast Serial and Netflix’s own Making a Murderer, it was up to Peter and Sam to either prove class clown Dylan Maxwell as the culprit or clear his name.

The second season brought this doc duo to an elite Catholic school where a string of pranks involving fecal matter were perpetrated. It’s difficult to write all this with a straight face, which goes directly to the humor and heart of the show.

For now, their days of chasing down the Turd Burglar are over. R.I.P. to some of the smartest toilet humor put to screen.

