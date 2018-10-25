According to Sean “Diddy” Combs, he’s not afraid of clowns. According to his appearance Thursday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he definitely is.

When DeGeneres pointed out a rumor that the hip-hop mogul is afraid of clowns, he adamantly denied it. “No. Impossible,” he said. “I’m a black man. I have so many other things to be fearful of. A clown is not gonna scare me.”

The star was then put to the test when someone dressed up as Pennywise from It jumped out from beneath the table next to him. Jolting from his seat while shrieking, Diddy showed off his self-defense moves, which quickly morphed into a dance.

Despite being shaken up, the 48-year-old clearly appreciate the prank.

“You know, I woke up this morning and I said, ‘I want my life to be full of surprises,'” he said before thanking DeGeneres and embracing her. “You really affected my street cred with that.”

