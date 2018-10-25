It’s almost time for Sabrina Spellman to make a choice. When Netflix premieres Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the 16-year-old half-human, half-witch will have to choose between a mortal life and a magical one. It’s a difficult decision… and one Melissa Joan Hart knows well.

Although the Netflix series is based on the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic and is very different from the ’90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch, there are a few similarities, namely the characters. That’s why Netflix gathered some of the cast from the sitcom to send their “best witches” to the new show.

In the Instagram video below, Hart reunites with Nate Richert (Harvey), Caroline Rhea (Aunt Hilda), and Beth Broderick (Aunt Zelda) to send some love to the reboot. Hart even offers a piece of advice to the new Sabrina, Kiernan Shipka: “If you’re ever given the choice between a broom and a vacuum, choose the vacuum.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina hits Netflix on Friday, Oct. 26.

