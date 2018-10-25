House of Cards, Good Will Hunting, She-Ra, and more set to hit Netflix this November

In an election year, November means voting day — so what better month for the final season of House of Cards to hit Netflix? After Kevin Spacey was fired from the political drama in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations, this season will see Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood take center stage as the first female president. It will truly be the end of an era, as Netflix’s first-ever original show says goodbye.

House of Cards isn’t the only original TV coming to Netflix next month, though. A new version of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, this one overseen by Lumberjanes creator Noelle Stevenson, is also set to land on the streaming platform in a few weeks. Netflix’s November content features a wide spectrum of content, because the service will also release The Other Side of the Wind, an Orson Welles film the great director was unable to complete in his lifetime. For those interested in the project’s backstory, Netflix will release a documentary about its creation (titled They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead) on the same day.

Below, check out the full list of what movies and shows are coming to Netflix this November. For a list of which titles are leaving the service, see here.

Nov. 1

Angela’s Christmas

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cape Fear

Children of Men

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloverfield

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Doctor Strange

Fair Game – Director’s Cut

Follow This: Part 3

From Dusk Till Dawn

Good Will Hunting

Jet Li’s Fearless

Julie & Julia

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Planet Hulk

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sixteen Candles

Stink!

The English Patient

The Judgement

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Transcendence

Vaya

Nov. 2

Brainchild

House of Cards: Season 6

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black

The Holiday Calendar

The Other Side of the Wind

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4

Nov. 3

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Nov. 4

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Nov. 5

Homecoming: Season 1

John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons

Nov. 7

Into the Forest



Nov. 8

The Sea of Trees

Nov. 9

Beat Bugs: Season 3

La Reina del Flow

Medal of Honor

Outlaw King

Spirit Riding Free: Season 7

Super Drags

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2

Westside

Nov. 12

Green Room

Nov. 13

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin

Oh My Ghost

Warrior

Nov. 15

May The Devil Take You

The Crew

Nov. 16

Cam

Narcos: Mexico

Ponysitters Club: Season 2

Prince of Peoria

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Break-Up

The Kominsky Method

The Princess Switch

Nov. 18

The Pixar Story

Nov. 19

The Last Kingdom: Season 3

Nov. 20

Kulipari: Dream Walker

Motown Magic

Sabrina

The Final Table

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

Nov. 21

The Tribe

Nov. 22

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet

The Christmas Chronicles

Nov. 23

Frontier: Season 3

Fugitiva

Sick Note

Sick Note: Season 2

To Build or Not to Build: Season 2

Nov. 25

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

Nov. 27

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel

Nov. 29

Pocoyo: Season 4

Nov. 30

1983

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Baby

Death by Magic

F is for Family: Season 3

Happy as Lazzaro

Rajma Chawal

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2

The World Is Yours

Tiempo compartido