House of Cards, Good Will Hunting, She-Ra, and more set to hit Netflix this November

In an election year, November means voting day — so what better month for the final season of House of Cards to hit Netflix? After Kevin Spacey was fired from the political drama in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations, this season will see Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood take center stage as the first female president. It will truly be the end of an era, as Netflix’s first-ever original show says goodbye.
House of Cards isn’t the only original TV coming to Netflix next month, though. A new version of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, this one overseen by Lumberjanes creator Noelle Stevenson, is also set to land on the streaming platform in a few weeks. Netflix’s November content features a wide spectrum of content, because the service will also release The Other Side of the Wind, an Orson Welles film the great director was unable to complete in his lifetime. For those interested in the project’s backstory, Netflix will release a documentary about its creation (titled They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead) on the same day.
Below, check out the full list of what movies and shows are coming to Netflix this November. For a list of which titles are leaving the service, see here.
Nov. 1
Angela’s Christmas
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cape Fear
Children of Men
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Cloverfield
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Doctor Strange
Fair Game – Director’s Cut
Follow This: Part 3
From Dusk Till Dawn
Good Will Hunting
Jet Li’s Fearless
Julie & Julia
Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
Planet Hulk
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sixteen Candles
Stink!
The English Patient
The Judgement
The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
Transcendence
Vaya
Nov. 2
Brainchild
House of Cards: Season 6
ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black
The Holiday Calendar
The Other Side of the Wind
They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4
Nov. 3
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Nov. 4
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
Nov. 5
Homecoming: Season 1
John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons
Nov. 7
Into the Forest
Nov. 8
The Sea of Trees
Nov. 9
Beat Bugs: Season 3
La Reina del Flow
Medal of Honor
Outlaw King
Spirit Riding Free: Season 7
Super Drags
The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6
Treehouse Detectives: Season 2
Westside
Nov. 12
Green Room
Nov. 13
Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
Oh My Ghost
Warrior
Nov. 15
May The Devil Take You
The Crew
Nov. 16
Cam
Narcos: Mexico
Ponysitters Club: Season 2
Prince of Peoria
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
The Break-Up
The Kominsky Method
The Princess Switch
Nov. 18
The Pixar Story
Nov. 19
The Last Kingdom: Season 3
Nov. 20
Kulipari: Dream Walker
Motown Magic
Sabrina
The Final Table
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
Nov. 21
The Tribe
Nov. 22
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet
The Christmas Chronicles
Nov. 23
Frontier: Season 3
Fugitiva
Sick Note
Sick Note: Season 2
To Build or Not to Build: Season 2
Nov. 25
My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever
Nov. 27
Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel
Nov. 29
Pocoyo: Season 4
Nov. 30
1983
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
Baby
Death by Magic
F is for Family: Season 3
Happy as Lazzaro
Rajma Chawal
Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2
The World Is Yours
Tiempo compartido
