Watch Honey Boo Boo jazz-dance to the Ghostbusters theme on DWTS: Juniors

She ain’t afraid of no ghost jazz dance!

In Sunday’s installment of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson plays a Ghostbuster hell-bent on lasting another day in the ballroom. In this exclusive sneak peek from the Hallowen-themed episode, Alana and her partner, Tristan Ianiero, attempt to “get into character” by zapping out a ghost (played by judge Len Goodman) before hitting the dance floor in their orange jumpsuits.

“I ain’t afraid of no ghost, and I definitely ain’t afraid of no jazz routine,” says 12-year-old Alana.

What follows is a whole lot of cartwheels, leaps, and breakdancing — but not by Honey Boo Boo, of course. She pumps her arms and bobs her head, though! Will it be enough to keep her in her Danskins?

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sundays at 8 pm. ET on ABC.

