An iconic Heathers scene gets a twist in exclusive TV reboot preview clip

Fall TV

Heathers (TV series)

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Comedy
Network
Paramount Network
placeholder
Patrick Gomez
October 25, 2018 at 11:00 AM EDT

Paramount Network’s controversial adaptation of Heathers is most definitely not a carbon copy of the cult-classic 1989 movie.

In a preview clip exclusive to EW, J.D. (played by Christian Slater in the movie and now portrayed by James Scully) enters Veronica’s (Grace Victoria Cox, taking over for Winona Ryder) bedroom to find her hanging from the ceiling. It’s a familiar situation to any fan of the film, but the ending is very different in this TV reboot.

In the current issue of Entertainment Weekly, original Heathers star Shannen Doherty opened up about her initial hesitation about the reboot — and why she ultimately chose to get involved in the production.

“My [team] told me, ‘They’re remaking Heathers and they wanna know if you’d be interested,’” she recalls in the magazine. “I said, ‘No. I don’t know how you could ever, ever remake it.’” But then she read the script. “I was blown away by how good it was, and how [new Heathers creator Jason A. Micallef] managed to be respectful to the original but also bring his own spin to it,” says Doherty. “I had to do it.

Heathers is currently available to watch on Paramount Network’s streaming services and will air on the network over a five-day period beginning tonight.

Related content:

Fall TV

Heathers (TV series)

type
TV Show
seasons
1
Genre
Comedy
creator
Jason Micallef
Cast
Grace Victoria Cox,
Melanie Field,
James Scully
Network
Paramount Network
Complete Coverage
Heathers (TV series)

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now