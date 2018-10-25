Paramount Network’s controversial adaptation of Heathers is most definitely not a carbon copy of the cult-classic 1989 movie.

In a preview clip exclusive to EW, J.D. (played by Christian Slater in the movie and now portrayed by James Scully) enters Veronica’s (Grace Victoria Cox, taking over for Winona Ryder) bedroom to find her hanging from the ceiling. It’s a familiar situation to any fan of the film, but the ending is very different in this TV reboot.

In the current issue of Entertainment Weekly, original Heathers star Shannen Doherty opened up about her initial hesitation about the reboot — and why she ultimately chose to get involved in the production.

“My [team] told me, ‘They’re remaking Heathers and they wanna know if you’d be interested,’” she recalls in the magazine. “I said, ‘No. I don’t know how you could ever, ever remake it.’” But then she read the script. “I was blown away by how good it was, and how [new Heathers creator Jason A. Micallef] managed to be respectful to the original but also bring his own spin to it,” says Doherty. “I had to do it.“

Heathers is currently available to watch on Paramount Network’s streaming services and will air on the network over a five-day period beginning tonight.

