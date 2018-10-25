What’s the perfect way to celebrate your new Netflix show? Get a makeover from one of the Fab 5, of course.

Ahead of his new series Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj (premiering Oct. 28), the titular comedian went shopping with Queer Eye fashion expert Tan France and a camera crew. And we hate to break it to you, but you’re probably saying Minhaj’s name wrong.

“I hear people pronouncing it Ha-san Minhaj, that’s not how we say it,” France says in a video of the style overhaul. “It’s a brown thing,” Minhaj confirms, before going on to teach France what a f—boy is.

There’s a lot to learn from the video, including what Minhaj’s new show will be like. “Think of a funny investigative report meets comedy show meets political satire meets Malcolm Gladwell — but funny — and it’s on a bunch of screens like a Drake concert,” Minhaj says.

France also tries to get Minhaj to join “the crop-top crew,” his midriff-baring posse with Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski of Queer Eye, even chopping a sweatshirt for him, but Minhaj can’t get on board. “Do you remember dial-up internet?” he quips. “It feels like you downloaded my outfit but then it stopped.”

While attempting to get Minhaj to wear something more bold, France spills on the new season of Queer Eye, which is filming in Kansas City, Missouri. “Everything you love in season 1 and 2, but amplified,” France teases. “We have our first lesbian on the show this year, and she’s formidable, and what we do with her I think you’re gonna love.”

After Minhaj says he thinks glasses make him look “dweeby,” France gives him an uplifting pep talk. “Look at what you do for a living, you’re representing brown people. You don’t need to try to be cool; you are cool.”

“Did you just Queer Eye me?” Minhaj asks. “Inadvertently,” France responds.

Watch the video above for more.

