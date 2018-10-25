Watch an exclusive clip of John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons

John Leguizamo is coming to Netflix.

The actor, who earned a special Tony award this past June for his sixth solo Broadway show (and his overall contributions to the Broadway stage), is bringing his Latin History for Morons to Netflix on Nov. 5.

The solo show places Leguizamo as teacher to his son as he takes a rapid-fire look at 3,000 years of Latin history. With his signature incisive wit and brazen humor, Leguizamo traces history from indigenous roots of Aztec and Incan history through to the present day, examining the white-washing of history through the lens of stories like the Latin patriots who fought in the American Civil War. The show first played New York City’s Public Theatre in 2017 before transferring to Broadway.

In the exclusive clip above, Leguizamo takes to the blackboard to break down the “Latin timeline,” starting with the Mayans at 1,000 BC and ending in today’s world, what he dubs the “age of pitbull.” He jumps into what is, in essence, the heart of the show (and all of his solo shows), saying, “If you don’t see yourself represented outside yourself, you just feel f—ing invisible.”

EW’s David Canfield said of the show, “Latin History is boisterous and joyful but also laced with sorrow, with Leguizamo beautifully communicating feelings of invisibility, inherited trauma, and even grief.”

Netflix

Latin History for Morons, which Leguizamo both wrote and starred in, also earned a 2018 nomination for best play. When announcing Leguizamo’s Special Tony Award, the committee explained he was being “honored for his body of work and for his commitment to the theatre, bringing diverse stories and audiences to Broadway for three decades.”

In his acceptance speech, Leguizamo paid tribute to migrants, saying, “I’m an immigrant but I’m not an animal.” Leguizamo talked about his childhood and running from his childhood in Queens to Broadway. “This means a lot to me. Because it validates my work in theatre,” he continued. “In order for me to make it in theater, I had to create my own parts. Otherwise I was just going to be relegated to playing the gangsters, the janitors, the drug dealers. But we Latin people are so much more than that. Theater has allowed me to be much more than that.”

Though the show closed on Broadway in February, audiences will have a chance to revisit it (or see it for the first time) when a recording of the performance premieres on Netflix in November.

Watch exclusive trailer above for more. John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons hits Netflix on Nov. 5.

Related Links: