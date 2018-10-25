Channel Zero: The Dream Door is horror anthology show's 'first love story'

The first three seasons of SYFY’s anthology horror series Channel Zero were not short of creepiness — and that will continue to be the case with the latest installment The Dream Door if the show’s trailer is anything to go by. But Channel Zero creator and showrunner Nick Antosca reveals that this six-night event, which premieres Oct. 26, is also a romance.

“The Dream Door is a romantic horror story,” says Antosca. “It’s Channel Zero’s first horror love story. It’s about a couple who one day finds that a strange door has appeared in their basement. They wonder if the house is haunted, or if someone’s playing a really dark prank on them, but it’s something much more sinister than that. Something comes out the door that is from deep inside their history and their psychology and they have to deal with the terror that it brings.”

The central couple is played by Brandon Scott and Maria Sten while the cast also features Steven Weber and horror genre fan favorite Barbara Crampton, whose previous credits include Re-Animator, Chopping Mall, You’re Next, and this year’s Dead Night.

“We were thinking, ‘Who could come in and make an impression with this?'” says Antosca. “Because it has to be somebody who’s mysterious, who’s interesting — she’s only onscreen for a little while, but she has to shine. I’ve always wanted to work with Barbara and I had met her at the Sitges film festival last year. She was a fan of the show, so, Evan Katz, the director, [and I], we just called her up and were like, ‘Would you come to Winnipeg and be on Channel Zero?‘ She was really excited to do it; we were thrilled to have her. One of the great pleasures of doing the show has been working with some genre legends, and she’s the latest one.”

Antosca is calling from Georgia, where he is currently working on a true crime anthology show for Hulu called The Act. The writer-producer has also co-penned the script for director Scott Cooper’s currently-being-shot horror movie Antlers. Perhaps most tantalizingly for terror-fans, Antosca lets slip that he is helping to develop the Chucky TV show with fellow Channel Zero writer-producer Don Mancini, who created the Chucky character with his script for 1988’s Child Play and has written and directed the last three films to feature the killer doll.

“Don Mancini and I are working on the Child’s Play TV show,” says Antosca. “Yeah, that’s in active development. Actually, I don’t know if I’m supposed to talk about it, but I can say that we’re actively working on that and really excited to bring it to TV screens.”

Antosca is less certain about the future of Channel Zero.

“I have no idea,” he says. “I would love to do more. I guess we’ll find out in a couple of months if SYFY orders more. I’m also thrilled that we’ve gotten to do four seasons. Our budget is very low, but with the low budget comes freedom. What SYFY has done is basically let us make four, long indie horror movies.”

Watch the trailer for Channel Zero: The Dream Door, above.

