Comedy Central announces final season premiere date for Broad City

YAS! Broad City‘s final season finally has a premiere date.

Comedy Central announced Thursday that the fifth and final installment of Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer’s popular series will debut on Jan. 24 at 10 p.m. ET, which the duo rushed to tell fans in the video above.

After starting as a web series in 2010 and moving to Comedy Central as a full-fledged series in 2014, Jacobson and Glazer decided to end Broad City, with Jacobson previously telling EW that the timing felt right since the show is “really about New York when you’re in your 20s and this fleeting moment of time.”

As for her hopes for the final season, Jacobson says she wants to make something that can distract people from the “f—ing insane” state of the world. “I just want to make this last season something that people can watch and kind of be happy for 21 minutes and 15 seconds, that’s kind of my goal,” she shared back in July. “We want to go out on a bang. We’ve already done table reads for it and it’s bittersweet, but it feels very true to the characters.”

