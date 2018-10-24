Let's Make a Deal host Wayne Brady will do double duty on The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful

Lynette Rice
October 24, 2018 at 07:58 PM EDT

It’s not enough for Wayne Brady to simply host Let’s Make a Deal, it seems.

The entertainer has decided to join the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful as well. EW has learned exclusively that Brady will tape his first episode this Friday, for a Nov. 30 debut on the sudser.

Yes, Brady is actually being referred to as a series regular. No, it’s not expected to impact his day job hosting the CBS game show.

Brady will play Dr. Buckingham, the father of Zoe (Kiara Barnes). A show spokeswoman describes his role as a “worldly, intelligent, and sophisticated” man who “quickly finds himself entangled in a web of passion and mystery” after joining a Los Angeles-area hospital.

Apparently, Brady caught the attention of head writer Bradley Bell last month while visiting his 15-year-old daughter, Maile, who was making her debut on the show. Brady told Bell that he watched the sudser growing up and would love the chance to join in on the fun. Done deal!

Brady has hosted Let’s Make a Deal since 2009. In April, he won his first ever Daytime Emmy, after seven previous nominations.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

