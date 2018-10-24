The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel takes the stage again in new season 2 trailer

Fresh off its eight wins at last month’s Emmys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is ready to make us laugh again.

Amazon has released the first full trailer for the comedy’s second season (it’s also already renewed for a third), along with an official premiere date for when fans can reconnect with the Mad Divorcee of the Upper West Side — for those marking their calendars, it’s Dec. 5.

In the new footage, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is still focused in on her fledgling stand-up comedy career: “I want to be big,” she vows, “The biggest thing out there.” But, she’s still keeping her new life a secret from her parents and friends, and, according to an official synopsis, the pressure to come clean to them weighs on her. And as she navigates the grind of being a comic in the aftermath of her triumphant performance at the Gaslight, she’ll also have to deal with the fallout from her takedown of established comic Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch), making her ambitions to climb the comedy ladder even more challenging.

Watch more of what’s to come — more stand-up sets, more amazing costumes, apparently another visit from the rabbi for Yom Kippur! — in the full video above, and check out the new key art below.

Amazon Studios

Related content: