As expected, the second week of ABC’s Roseanne spin-off dipped in the ratings. The big question last week was: By how much?

Tuesday night’s The Conners had 7.9 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, down 26 percent in the demo from last week’s premiere. That’s a bit more than your typical second-week drop for a “new” series, but also far from the plummet that some had predicted.

One big factor was that Fox had Game 1 of the World Series on last night. But it’s debatable how much of The Conners drop should be attributed to the sports competition. CBS’ entire lineup was actually unchanged in the ratings compared to last week, and NBC shows were barely impacted — with The Voice and This Is Us only dropping a tenth of a point each (and New Amsterdam at 10 p.m. actually improving). The CW’s lineup likewise improved. ABC’s lineup, however, softened across the board after The Conners dipped at 8 p.m.

Eric McCandless/ABC

Still, The Conners was the second-highest rated entertainment series Tuesday night, behind only This Is Us (8.8 million, 2.2 rating), and a win is a win.

Accurate World Series ratings are not yet in, but the game delivered 12.6 million viewers and a 3.4 demo rating in the fast nationals, which are not adjusted for live coverage. This is roughly on par with last year.