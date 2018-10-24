Jimmy Kimmel frightens kids by having them take photos with Halloween villain Michael Myers

Halloween (2018)

release date 10/19/18
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Horror
release date 10/19/18
placeholder
Ruth Kinane
October 24, 2018 at 09:36 AM EDT

As always, Jimmy Kimmel is here to spread some Halloween joy to kids!

On Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late night host took a break from stealing kids’ Halloween candy and instead decided it would be a real treat (but mostly a trick) for kids to have the opportunity to take a photo with Halloween‘s iconic villain Michael Myers — you know, kinda like taking a pic with Santa at Christmas only a whole lot less comforting.

Despite knowing what their children were in for, plenty of parents sent their kids right on in to meet the creepy, masked killer. The first kid sums it up pretty accurately, taking one look at Myers and proclaiming, “this is spooky.”  The next child dropped an expletive before backing up repeating the word “no” over and over. Then, an unafraid girl went in for the hug, before the last young lady took one look at Myers said “Nope” and walked right back out again. Can’t say we blame her.

Watch the video above and check out Halloween in movie theaters now.

Halloween (2018)

type
Movie
Genre
Horror
mpaa
R
release date
10/19/18
director
David Gordon Green
Cast
Jamie Lee Curtis,
Judy Greer,
Andi Matichak
Studio
Universal
Complete Coverage
Halloween (2018)

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now