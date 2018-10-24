Jimmy Kimmel frightens kids by having them take photos with Halloween villain Michael Myers

As always, Jimmy Kimmel is here to spread some Halloween joy to kids!

On Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late night host took a break from stealing kids’ Halloween candy and instead decided it would be a real treat (but mostly a trick) for kids to have the opportunity to take a photo with Halloween‘s iconic villain Michael Myers — you know, kinda like taking a pic with Santa at Christmas only a whole lot less comforting.

Despite knowing what their children were in for, plenty of parents sent their kids right on in to meet the creepy, masked killer. The first kid sums it up pretty accurately, taking one look at Myers and proclaiming, “this is spooky.” The next child dropped an expletive before backing up repeating the word “no” over and over. Then, an unafraid girl went in for the hug, before the last young lady took one look at Myers said “Nope” and walked right back out again. Can’t say we blame her.

Watch the video above and check out Halloween in movie theaters now.