Watch Jason Sudeikis use his long hair to impersonate Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Jason Sudeikis’ hair is very complimentary.

The funnyman sat down for an interview on Wednesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show and couldn’t resist using his long locks to help him pull off a few celebrity impressions.

Tucking his lengthy tresses behind his ears, the actor paid tribute to Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born character, Jackson Maine. Squinting his eyes and adopting a southern drawl, Sudeikis impressively reenacts the moment Cooper’s washed up rock star sweetly tells Ally (Lady Gaga), “Just want to take another look at you.” But the 43-year-old, who is growing his hair out for an upcoming film, let the impression get away from him when he launched into Billy Bob Thornton’s “french fried potaters” line from Sling Blade.

His other, less impressive, hair emulations included Prince and Jennifer Aniston’s famous Rachel haircut on Friends.

