In an exclusive clip from Paramount Network’s controversial adaptation of the 1989 cult-classic film Heathers, Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On” provides the soundtrack for Heather McNamara’s (Jasmine Mathews) night at the roller rink, which is not going well.

“That’s what you are now, Heather, bus trash,” queen bee Heather Chandler (Melanie Field) tells McNamara, who then runs to the bathroom and appears to contemplate cutting herself with a bit of broken compact mirror.

In the current issue of Entertainment Weekly, original Heathers star Shannen Doherty opened up about her initial hesitation about the reboot — and why she ultimately chose to get involved in the production.

“My [team] told me, ‘They’re remaking Heathers and they wanna know if you’d be interested,’” she recalls in the magazine. “I said, ‘No. I don’t know how you could ever, ever remake it.’” But then she read the script. “I was blown away by how good it was, and how [new Heathers creator Jason A. Micallef] managed to be respectful to the original but also bring his own spin to it,” says Doherty. “I had to do it.“

Heathers is currently available to watch on Paramount Network’s streaming services and will air on the network over a five-day period beginning Oct. 25.

