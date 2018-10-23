The Crown casts Call the Midwife actress Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles

The Crown has, um, crowned its Camilla Parker Bowles.

EW can confirm that Call The Midwife‘s Emerald Fennell will take on the part of the future Duchess of Cornwall in the third season of the Netflix drama.

“I’m absolutely over the moon, and completely terrified, to be joining so many hugely talented people on The Crown,” said Fennell in a statement obtained by EW. “I absolutely love Camilla, and am very grateful that my teenage years have well prepared me for playing a chain-smoking serial snogger with a pudding bowl hair cut.”

Netflix

When season 3 premieres next year, the series will jump forward to the 1970s when Prince Charles first met his future wife. The new episodes will see the prince played by Josh O’Connor (Ripper Street) and, as previously announced, Broadchurch‘s Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II (taking over the role from Claire Foy). Tobias Menzies from Outlander will also star as Prince Philip, succeeding Matt Smith, while Ben Daniels (The Exorcist) will play Lord Snowdon and Helena Bonham Carter (Ocean’s Eight) will take over the part of Princess Margaret from Vanessa Kirby.

The Crown returns to Netflix in 2019.