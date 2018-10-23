For Supernatural‘s season 14 premiere — which saw Sam and company desperately searching for Michael — EW hosted a screening event for subscribers in New York City, during which those in attendance got an early look at the season’s first episode. After the screening, Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles took the stage for a Q&A, where they talked about everything from Ackles’ exploration of playing Michael to Sam’s grief beard, the flashbacks they’d still love to see, and much more.

Now, those of you who weren’t able to attend the event can watch the full panel above. (You know, just in case you want to watch Ackles give Padalecki a hard time about the premiere’s big fight scene.)

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Related content: