Steve Carell joins Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in new Apple series

Steve Carell is returning to television! Yes, that’s what I said.

The Office alum is set to star alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in Apple’s upcoming morning show drama, EW has learned. Carell will play Mitch Kessler, a morning show anchor who is struggling to maintain relevance in the ever-changing media landscape.

It’s been almost a year since Apple officially picked up two seasons of the series, which will officially begin production next week. Written by Kerry Ehrin (Bates Motel) and directed by Mimi Leder (The Leftovers), the untitled drama “provides an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women (and men) who carry out this daily televised ritual.”

Carell’s casting marks his first series regular role since he departed The Office in 2011 after seven seasons and six Emmy nominations for playing the self-proclaimed World’s Best Boss, Michael Scott. While he has since co-created TBS’ Angie Tribeca with his wife, Nancy, Carell has mostly stayed on the big screen, landing an Oscar nomination for 2014’s Foxcatcher. He can currently be seen in the well-received Beautiful Boy and later this year in Vice and Welcome to Marwen.