Stephen Colbert slams Trump's anti-transgender memo as 'more random cruelty'

President Donald Trump may not have read the science on climate change, but he apparently is very concerned about the science around gender. “Oh now you care about science! Wow, how convenient,” Stephen Colbert said in railing against the Trump administration’s reported anti-transgender proposal.

“There’s more random cruelty from the Trump administration coming down the pike,” the Late Show host said during his recap of the news on Monday night. “This time they spun the wheel of discrimination and they landed on transgender.”

The New York Times reported that the administration is considering a proposal that will narrowly define gender as determined by genitalia at birth. According to a White House memo, it would be based “on a biological basis that is clear, grounded in science, objective, and administrable.”

“Look, look, look,” Colbert went on in his Trump voice. “I haven’t reviewed the science on climate change, but I am very interested in what science has to say about baby junk.”

On a more serious note, Colbert said, “It’s just a proposal, but if it’s enacted, discrimination against trans people would be okayed across government agencies, including the Departments of Education, Justice, Health and Human Services, and Labor.” Then he went back to the jokes, “But not, strangely, the Department of Agriculture where the policy continues to be, ‘Anything Goes, Just Don’t Hump the Corn.’ Farmers are lonely. FarmersOnly.com.”

Related content: