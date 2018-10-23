Selma Blair, the star of ’90s teen-cult classic Cruel Intentions is taking on another classic teenager satire with the TV reboot of Heathers.
The actress, who recently revealed that she’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, plays Jade, the stepmom with a heart of cyanide to Brandan Scannell’s gender non-binary Heather Duke.
When Jade teases Heather for no one showing up to their party, the teen fires back, claiming everyone is just fashionably late. “‘Fashionably’ is a word you nothing about, and ‘late’ is a word you know all too well.”
In the current issue of Entertainment Weekly, original Heathers star Shannen Doherty opened up about her initial hesitation about the reboot — and why she ultimately chose to get involved in the production.
“Heathers was way ahead of its time,” she says. “All of the characters were kind of jerks. Now that’s the norm, but back then we didn’t have a lot of big characters with flaws. [Original Heathers writer] Dan Waters did it with a wink, wink, nudge, nudge; Jason brings that to the new Heathers.”
Heathers will be available to watch on Paramount Network’s streaming services Oct. 22, before airing on the network over a five-day period beginning Oct. 25.
