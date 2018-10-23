Selma Blair, the star of ’90s teen-cult classic Cruel Intentions is taking on another classic teenager satire with the TV reboot of Heathers.

The actress, who recently revealed that she’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, plays Jade, the stepmom with a heart of cyanide to Brandan Scannell’s gender non-binary Heather Duke.

When Jade teases Heather for no one showing up to their party, the teen fires back, claiming everyone is just fashionably late. “‘Fashionably’ is a word you nothing about, and ‘late’ is a word you know all too well.”

In the current issue of Entertainment Weekly, original Heathers star Shannen Doherty opened up about her initial hesitation about the reboot — and why she ultimately chose to get involved in the production.