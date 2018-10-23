Ready to get into trouble? The good kind of trouble?

Freeform is — with Good Trouble, the highly anticipated spin-off of the hit drama The Fosters, which EW can exclusively reveal will premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

The series follows Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they begin a new stage of their lives as young adults living in Los Angeles. Mariana tries to tackle the male-dominated tech world, while Callie has eye-opening experiences in the federal legal system as a clerk for a judge.

In a sneak peek from the pilot, which was directed by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon M. Chu, Callie and Mariana arrive at their new home, the Coterie, a unique building in downtown L.A. As we see in the clip, things get off to a rocky start and the sisters quickly realize that life on their own isn’t all they dreamed it might be. The first season will bring new challenges, new neighbors, and new romance as the sisters work to make it in the City of Angels.

Tommy Martinez, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, and Roger Bart also star, while the Fosters dream team of Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige, and Bradley Bredeweg are serving as showrunners.

Watch the clip above for more.

