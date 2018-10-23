In “Flesh & Blood,” the second installment of Hulu’s monthly, holiday-themed horror series Into the Dark, Diana Silvers plays Kimberly, a teenager suffering from agoraphobia, who has not left the house since her mother’s unsolved murder. On the eve of Thanksgiving, the anniversary of the murder, Kimberly begins to suspect that she is in danger. Is Kimberly going stir crazy cloistered in a house she can’t bring herself to leave, or is the safe harbor of her home and her doting father (Dermot Mulroney) a dangerous mirage?

“Flesh & Blood” is written by Louis Ackerman and directed by Patrick Lussier (2009’s My Bloody Valentine, Drive Angry).

“Flesh & Blood” premieres on Hulu, Nov. 2. Exclusively watch the episode’s teaser trailer, above.

Related content: