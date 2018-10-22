Tom Wilson debuts as Nate's father in Legends of Tomorrow clip

Chancellor Agard
October 22, 2018 at 03:32 PM EDT

It’s a Heywood family reunion…at gunpoint!

In this exclusive clip from Monday’s season 4 premiere of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Nate (Nick Zano) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) break into a fancy mansion; however, Mick quickly discovers that Nate didn’t just pick a random house to rob. No, this one belongs to his parents, who actually aren’t on vacation like Nate thought. In fact, Nate’s father Hank Heywood (Back to the Future‘s Tom Wilson), confronts the two Legends with a shotgun in hand because he believes they’re thieves. (Honestly, we’d hate to think what would’ve happened had Nate’s mom, Dorothy, not been there to talk Hank down).

Watch the hilarious scene above.

If Hank’s willingness to call the police on his son didn’t make it clear, the Heywood men don’t have the best relationship; however, Nate’s new job at the Time Bureau will hopefully give them a chance to work on it.

“[The Time Bureau] is a corporate shock world for Nate, and it’s complicated by the fact that’s the world where his dad spent his life — in the military working for the Pentagon — and now they’re now occupying the same work-sphere,” executive producer Phil Klemmer recently told EW.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

