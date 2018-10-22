Netflix renews Disenchantment through 2021

Here’s some enchanting news for fans of Disenchantment: Netflix plans to keep the show in its kingdom for the next few years.

The streamer announced on Monday that it had ordered 20 more episodes of the animated fantasy comedy created by Simpsons overlord Matt Groening.

The first 10 episodes of Disenchantment premiered in August to somewhat mixed reviews, with the second part of season 1 set for release in 2019. The 20-episode season 2 order will “roll out in 2020 and 2021,” according to Netflix. The series is set in the medieval kingdom Dreamland and chronicles the exploits of a princess named Bean (voiced by Abbi Jacobson), a cheery elf companion Elfo (Nat Faxon), and Bean’s personal demon Luci (Eric Andre). The cast also includes John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.

“We’re excited to continue this epic journey with Netflix,” Groening said in a statement. “Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off.”

Disenchantment is “really relevant and about a lot of what’s going on today,” Jacobson told EW earlier this year . “I really like the fact that she’s an anti-stereotypical princess,” she shares. “It’s so not what a usual princess story is—not that there’s anything wrong with that. But it’s a really strong female character, which I’m obviously excited to play.”

