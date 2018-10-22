Killing Eve adds actors from Harry Potter and Colette to season 2 cast

Dan Snierson
October 22, 2018 at 11:30 AM EDT

Killing Eve is adding two more to season 2.

Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Shannon Tarbet have joined the cast of BBC America’s buzzed-about spy drama, EW has learned exclusively.

Lloyd-Hughes, who played Roger Davies in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, has credits that include The Inbetweeners and Indian Summers. Tarbet appeared on the big screen in Colette and on the small screen in Genius: Einstein. Intel on both of their characters is being kept under wraps for now.

BBC America previously announced that Nina Sosanya, Edward Bluemel and Julian Barratt also have been added to the Killing Eve cast, whose stars include Sandra Oh (who received an Emmy nomination for her role as the MI5 officer who suddenly finds herself in the field), Jodie Comer (the mentally unstable assassin) and Fiona Shaw (MI6 bigwig). 

Season 2 is currently filming in Europe, and is slated to return in spring 2019. The season 1 finale aired in May.

