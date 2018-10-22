John Wesley Shipp will appear in the Arrowverse Elseworlds crossover

The cast of “Elseworlds” continues to grow!

EW has confirmed that John Wesley Shipp — a.k.a. the original Flash from the ’90s show and Henry Allen on The CW’s The Flash — will appear in this year’s Arrowverse crossover. While it’s unclear what he’ll be doing in “Elseworlds,” Arrow star Stephen Amell shared an image that showed Shipp wearing a Flash costume a replica of his suit from CBS’ The Flash, which makes us wonder what in the multiverse is going on?

“No big deal. Just working with @JohnWesleyShipp for the first time,” tweeted Amell. “Nice of him to dress up for the occasion.”

Check out the photo, which shows Shipp with Amell also in his Flash suit, Grant Gustin as the Green Arrow, and Melissa Benoist as Supergirl.

No big deal. Just working with @JohnWesleyShipp for the first time. Nice of him to dress up for the occasion. pic.twitter.com/twRkwIhilv — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 22, 2018

Former Arrow showrunner Marc Guggenheim, who is spearheading this year’s crossover, shared another image of Shipp in costume and revealed that the suit was made by The Flash‘s (2014) costumer designer Kate Main.

After seven years, this just might be the coolest thing we’ve ever done…@JohnWesleyShipp pic.twitter.com/mmpac4k5YE — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) October 23, 2018

Kudos to Flash costume designer Kate Main for pulling off this miracle. https://t.co/nwohM3VLDR — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) October 23, 2018

After starring as Barry Allen on The Flash, which ran for one season on CBS, he joined The CW speedster show as Henry Allen, Barry’s (Gustin) falsely imprisoned father. Henry was killed off in season 2; however, Shipp stuck around because it was revealed that Henry’s Earth-3 doppelganger was none of other than Jay Garrick, the first Flash in the comics.

This year’s three-night event — which only includes Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl — is looking like it’ll be an exciting one as it’ll also introduce Ruby Rose as Batwoman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Cassandra Jean Amell as Nora Fries, and Tyler Hoechlin as Superman. Lost‘s Jeremy Davies will play an insane Arkham Asylum doctor, and Designated Survivor‘s LaMonica Garrett will appear as the multiverse observer, the Monitor.

“Elseworlds” begins Sunday, Dec. 9, with The Flash at 8 p.m.; continues Monday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. with Arrow; and concludes the following night at 8 p.m. with Supergirl.