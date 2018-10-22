John Wesley Shipp will appear in the Arrowverse Elseworlds crossover

Stephen Amell/Twitter
Fall TV

The Flash

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Superhero
Network
The CW
placeholder
Chancellor Agard
October 22, 2018 at 08:37 PM EDT

The cast of “Elseworlds” continues to grow!

EW has confirmed that John Wesley Shipp — a.k.a. the original Flash from the ’90s show and Henry Allen on The CW’s The Flash — will appear in this year’s Arrowverse crossover. While it’s unclear what he’ll be doing in “Elseworlds,” Arrow star Stephen Amell shared an image that showed Shipp wearing a Flash costume a replica of his suit from CBS’ The Flash, which makes us wonder what in the multiverse is going on?

“No big deal. Just working with @JohnWesleyShipp for the first time,” tweeted Amell. “Nice of him to dress up for the occasion.”

Check out the photo, which shows Shipp with Amell also in his Flash suit, Grant Gustin as the Green Arrow, and Melissa Benoist as Supergirl.

Former Arrow showrunner Marc Guggenheim, who is spearheading this year’s crossover, shared another image of Shipp in costume and revealed that the suit was made by The Flash‘s (2014) costumer designer Kate Main.

After starring as Barry Allen on The Flash, which ran for one season on CBS, he joined The CW speedster show as Henry Allen, Barry’s (Gustin) falsely imprisoned father. Henry was killed off in season 2; however, Shipp stuck around because it was revealed that Henry’s Earth-3 doppelganger was none of other than Jay Garrick, the first Flash in the comics.

This year’s three-night event — which only includes ArrowThe Flash, and Supergirl — is looking like it’ll be an exciting one as it’ll also introduce Ruby Rose as Batwoman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Cassandra Jean Amell as Nora Fries, and Tyler Hoechlin as Superman. Lost‘s Jeremy Davies will play an insane Arkham Asylum doctor, and Designated Survivor‘s LaMonica Garrett will appear as the multiverse observer, the Monitor.

“Elseworlds” begins Sunday, Dec. 9, with The Flash at 8 p.m.; continues Monday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. with Arrow; and concludes the following night at 8 p.m. with Supergirl.

Fall TV

The Flash

After the success of Arrow, Barry Allen (a.k.a. The Flash) gets his own CW treatment in this comic-themed spin-off.
type
TV Show
seasons
5
Genre
Superhero
run date
10/15/14
Cast
Grant Gustin,
Danielle Panabaker,
Candice Patton
Network
The CW
Available For Streaming On
Fubo TV
Complete Coverage
The Flash

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now