Prince William and Kate Middleton masks make creepy Halloween costumes in Heathers clip

Going as Prince William and Kate Middleton for Halloween could be a cute couples costume… just don’t buy your masks at a convenience store.

That’s what the twisted lovebirds to in the Paramount Network’s controversial adaptation of the cult-classic 1989 movie Heathers.

In a preview clip exclusive to EW, Veronica (played by Winona Ryder in the 1989 movie and now portrayed by Grace Victoria Cox) and J.D. (James Scully, taking over for Christian Slater) — on a high from their deadly games — enjoy a dance and a kiss as the royal couple.

In the current issue of Entertainment Weekly, original Heathers star Shannen Doherty opened up about her initial hesitation about the reboot — and why she ultimately chose to get involved in the production.

“My [team] told me, ‘They’re remaking Heathers and they wanna know if you’d be interested,’” she recalls in the magazine. “I said, ‘No. I don’t know how you could ever, ever remake it.’” But then she read the script. “I was blown away by how good it was, and how [new Heathers creator Jason A. Micallef] managed to be respectful to the original but also bring his own spin to it,” says Doherty. “I had to do it.“

Heathers will be available to watch on Paramount Network’s streaming services Oct. 22, before airing on the network over a five-day period beginning Oct. 25.

