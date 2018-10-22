Ready to see the official first look at Bane on Fox’s Gotham? This is much more evolved from the earlier leaked images you might have seen floating around online.

Bane is coming to the drama series in the show’s fifth and final season, and below is actor Shane West (Nikita, Salem) in costume admit some fiery destruction in an EW exclusive:

Bane will be introduced as Eduardo Dorrance, a former Army friend of Jim Gordon’s (Ben McKenzie), who is gradually transformed into the supervillain.

With the actor’s red-rimmed-eyes and semi-transparent mask and all those cyberpunk mechanics going on there in that breastplate, the look stands as a clear contrast from the best-known version of the character, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises take as played by Tom Hardy.

Still, you might say this guy still looks like he was born in darkness?

Gotham‘s Bane was described by showrunner John Stephens as “very, very strong, and very angry … we made him integral to the fact of coming in as a special ops government agent.” Season 5 will continue the “No Man’s Land” storyline from the comics, where Gotham City is isolated by the U.S. government from the rest of the country..

“We pick up at the top of season five, at the conclusion of No Man’s Land, Day 365,” Stephens said. “Then, we cycle backwards to day 87, three months into No Man’s Land where Jim has created his green zone and wants his reunification. We’re catching up, and for the first nine episodes, we’re always catching up to that first scene we see.”

The producers have also stated that “the fifth and final season will wrap up this unique origin story of the great DC Comics Super-villains and vigilantes, which revealed an entirely new chapter that has never been told.”

Gotham returns in midseason on Fox.

