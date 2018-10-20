George Lucas visits set of Star Wars live-action series The Mandalorian

Jon Favreau and the entire crew of The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm’s incoming live-action Star Wars series, were treated to a special surprise this week. George Lucas, the architect of the galaxy far, far away, came to the set, as shown through set photos shared by Favreau on social media.

“Birthday Surprise,” Favreau wrote, being that the Jungle Book and Lion King director turned 52 on Friday.

Favreau writes and executive produces The Mandalorian, which is set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. The series follows “a lone gunfighter” — after the stories of notable Mandalorians Boba and Jango Fett — “in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

The photos appear to reveal a cantina of some kind, in addition to Lucas standing next to an out-of-focus shot. Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels), who appears on set next to Lucas, directs the first episode.

Casting for The Mandalorian has yet to be announced, but Favreau continues to reveal images from the set of various props.

One, as fans have already suggested, teases the presence of Willrow Hood, a background character on Cloud City in The Empire Strikes Back. Another image features a pretty nasty looking piece of artillery.

Additional episodes will be directed by Jessica Jones‘ Deborah Chow, Dope‘s Rick Famuyiwa, Solemates‘ Bryce Dallas Howard, and Thor: Ragnarok‘s Taika Waititi.

The Mandalorian is being produced for Disney’s upcoming streaming platform.

