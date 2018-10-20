Robin Wright wanted Stephen Colbert for House of Cards

Stephen Colbert totally missed out on the opportunity of a lifetime.

While chatting with Robin Wright on Friday’s The Late Show about the final season of House of Cards, the actress revealed she and the crew wanted Colbert for a role on the Netflix drama.

“Did I say no? I take it back if I said no. I say yes,” Colbert responded.

Apparently, as Wright remembered it, Colbert didn’t want to audition, but would’ve considered a part it had been offered to him.

“No, I won’t audition,” Colbert said with a smile.

Wright already had a role in mind for him, too. “Wouldn’t it be great if you were the press secretary for Claire?” she said. “How great would that be with his humor?”

Wright returns for the sixth and final season of House of Cards as Claire Underwood, who now takes over the presidency and sets fire to “the reign of the middle-aged white man.” It doesn’t seem like any amount of begging from Colbert would ensure a seventh season to make his role a reality. So, he just said, “That breaks my heart.”

