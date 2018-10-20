Hillary Clinton shares her hot take on Vin Diesel vs. Dwayne Johnson

Stephen Colbert gave some of his staffers on The Late Show the opportunity to ask Hillary Clinton a question — just one question. One guy, writer John Thibodeaux, had his priorities straight: “The Rock or Vin Diesel?”

Diesel and Dwayne Johnson feuded behind the scenes on The Fate of the Furious, though the two have made efforts to move on from the beef. Johnson doesn’t exactly harbor zero ill will as he goes to make the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off with director David Leitch.

Here’s Clinton’s hot take on the matter from Colbert’s comical segment: “What a tough question. Boy! The Fast & Furious movies prove that both are masters of high-octane action. And while The Rock is an indispensable part of the later films, Vin Diesel is really the heart at the center of the Toretto family and in the end everyone is better off when they’re able to look past what divides them and work together. You know, I like to say, ‘Stronger together.'”

The former Secretary of State gave her two cents on a variety of matters, including where one staffer put her keys, the state of the 2020 election, and “the guy” from “that thing” a props worker was thinking of. (Turns out it was Tony Shalhoub.)

Willie Nelson also popped, but he wasted his one question asking if he could ask a question.

