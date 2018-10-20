Game of Thrones shot a reunion special bringing back former cast

HBO

Game of Thrones

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Drama ,
Fantasy
Network
HBO
placeholder
James Hibberd
October 20, 2018 at 10:06 AM EDT

Sean Bean hasn’t had to keep Game of Thrones secrets in a while, so it seems he’s out of practice. The Ned Stark actor let slip that HBO has secretly filmed a reunion special featuring past and present castmembers.

The one-off special was apparently shot in Belfast earlier this year while the cast was working on the final season and included Conan O’Brien as host.

“They decided to get all the characters together for a bit for this big show in Belfast and [O’Brien] kind of hosted the evening,” Bean told THR. “Conan O’Brien did this thing, it was the last episode, so we all got together. It’s funny with work, you don’t really keep in touch. You do so many types of jobs in that part of the world. It’s just like whenever I see old friends or even old drama school friends, it’s just the same, we pick up where we left off last time …”

Bean, of course, was on GoT for its first season back in 2011. Notably, Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) was also spotted in Belfast during the filming of the final season, which caused all sorts of speculation, and perhaps this explains it.

The special is not confirmed by HBO at this point. There’s no sense yet if or when the special might air (the special might be for home video instead). But the final six episodes of Thrones will air in the first half of 2019.

 

Game of Thrones

HBO’s epic fantasy drama based on George R.R. Martin’s novels.
type
TV Show
seasons
7
Genre
Drama,
Fantasy
run date
04/17/11
Cast
Kit Harington,
Emilia Clarke,
Peter Dinklage,
Lena Headey
Network
HBO
Available For Streaming On
Amazon
Complete Coverage
Game of Thrones

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now