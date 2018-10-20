Game of Thrones shot a reunion special bringing back former cast

Sean Bean hasn’t had to keep Game of Thrones secrets in a while, so it seems he’s out of practice. The Ned Stark actor let slip that HBO has secretly filmed a reunion special featuring past and present castmembers.

The one-off special was apparently shot in Belfast earlier this year while the cast was working on the final season and included Conan O’Brien as host.

“They decided to get all the characters together for a bit for this big show in Belfast and [O’Brien] kind of hosted the evening,” Bean told THR. “Conan O’Brien did this thing, it was the last episode, so we all got together. It’s funny with work, you don’t really keep in touch. You do so many types of jobs in that part of the world. It’s just like whenever I see old friends or even old drama school friends, it’s just the same, we pick up where we left off last time …”

Bean, of course, was on GoT for its first season back in 2011. Notably, Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) was also spotted in Belfast during the filming of the final season, which caused all sorts of speculation, and perhaps this explains it.

The special is not confirmed by HBO at this point. There’s no sense yet if or when the special might air (the special might be for home video instead). But the final six episodes of Thrones will air in the first half of 2019.