It’s been 15 years since Robert Englund starred as the character he made so famous and feared across eight movies: Freddy Krueger. (He was last seen playing him in 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason.) That all changes on Wednesday, Oct. 24, when he invades the dreams small screen for The Goldbergs‘ Halloween episode, which EW has an exclusive look at in the promo above.

Titled “Mister Knifey-Hands” (one guess who gives him that nickname), Adam watches A Nightmare on Elm Street against the wishes of smother Beverly (if you guessed her, you live win!), but instead of the demon with blades for fingers attacking Adam’s dreams, Beverly has nightmares about the serial killer and trying to protect her “schmoo.”

“Who do you think you are, Mr. Kroger?” Beverly says, unafraid of the disfigured slasher. (Maybe the sweater-loving family matriarch is jealous of his red-and-green striped collection.)

“It’s KRUEGER,” he fires back.

Watch the exclusive preview above, and see who survives The Goldbergs Halloween episode on Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

