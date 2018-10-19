Aunt Jackie gets a boyfriend! Matthew Broderick joins Laurie Metcalf on The Conners

Matthew Broderick is headed to The Conners.

The actor will be appearing this season as Peter, a love interest for Jackie (Laurie Metcalf). Fans can expect to see him make his debut in the Halloween episode airing Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

The last time Jackie had a significant other on the show was her husband Fred, played by Michael O’Keefe, who appeared during seasons 6-8.

It’s unclear how long Broderick will stick around Lanford but may not be for long: Netflix just announced that he’s joining the cast of the dreamed Daybreak. He’ll play Principal Burr in the series that’s based on the graphic novel by Brian Ralph. Netflix is making 10 episodes of the show from Creators Aron Eli Coleite (Star Trek: Discovery) and Brad Peyton (Frontier).

In the meantime, the guest stars on The Conners don’t begin and end with Broderick. Tuesday’s episode — titled “Tangled Up in Blue” — will feature Johnny Galecki returning as Darlene’s (Sara Gilbert) ex-David, Juliette Lewis as David’s new love, Blue, and Justin Long as Neil.

The debut episode of The Conners, which was spun off from Roseanne after the series was canceled following the firing of the the titular star — delivered 10.5 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 on Tuesday. That’s down 55 percent from the premiere of Roseanne last spring, but was on par with Roseanne‘s finale and even managed to edge out NBC’s This Is Us for the night.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

