Supernatural star Jensen Ackles reveals the advice he gave Brock Kelly for playing Dean

Supernatural is a show where anything can happen, and on more than one occasion, multiple actors have gotten to play a character. Over the years, fans have watched different actors play Lucifer or Michael or even Sam and Dean at various ages. But when it comes to capturing the Winchesters brothers, stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have some advice. Or at least, Ackles does.

During a season 14 premiere screening and Q&A, EW talked to the actors about what flashbacks they’d like to see on the show, and furthermore, what advice they’d give (or have given) when it comes to playing Sam and Dean. Ackles recalled something he told Brock Kelly when Kelly played a teenage Dean in season 4’s “After School Special.” Ackles told Kelly to “Always play him tougher than he thinks he is,” Ackles said. “He’ll get there one day, but right now, he’s gotta fake it until he makes it. Be tougher than you think you need to be because then the vulnerable moments actually come out better.”

As for Padalecki, he prefers to embrace a bit of variety when it comes to Sam’s evolution. “I sort of celebrate and rejoice how different people are, how different we will be five years from now,” Padalecki said. “If you could watch videos of yourself as an elementary school kid or a middle school kid, and compare it to now, it’d be totally different.” And that’s precisely why he wouldn’t advise another actor on how to play Sam.

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

