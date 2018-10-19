Trixie Mattel, 'balls,' 'sexy robots,' and Shangela collide in bonkers Super Drags trailer

Not all heroes wear capes; Sometimes they rock stilettos, lace-front wigs, and a sickeningly applied contour, too.

At least that’s what the trio of fabulous crime-fighters (voiced by several RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants) do in the NSFW trailer for Netflix’s upcoming animated drag queen series Super Drags, a Brazilian import which follows three men in wigs who “serve fierce looks and take on evil, whether they’re facing a shady customer or outright bigotry” as they “twerk away the shade” while saving the world.

I have a face for voice acting! https://t.co/LuMsq5Z0hL — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) October 19, 2018

The trailer for the show — featuring the voices of Drag Race graduates Trixie Mattel, Shangela, Willam, and Ginger Minj —promises that, along their eccentric travels, the ladies will find themselves face-to-face with romantic entanglements, smeared makeup, renegade “balls,” “haters,” lesbians, “sexy robots,” lip-sync challenges, and a particularly menacing villain who promises to “suck every last bit of highlight from those queers.” All as they soar across the sky leaving a vapor trail shaped like a phallus, of course.

Let’s see Superman do that.

Season 1 of Super Drags premieres Nov. 9 on Netflix. Watch the series’ first trailer above.