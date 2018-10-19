Pam Grier accidentally felt up Samuel L. Jackson rehearsing a Jackie Brown scene

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Sometimes in the world of make-believe, things get a bit more…intimate than actors are prepared for. That was certainly the case for Pam Grier and Samuel L. Jackson on the set of Jackie Brown.

The Foxy Brown star sat down with PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing to take a look back at her role in Quentin Tarantino’s 2002 movie and revealed to host Lola Ogunnaike that Jackson was in for quite a surprise — her too! — while rehearsing one particular scene.

“See that gun? Well they wouldn’t give me the gun while we were rehearsing, they only gave it to me when we did the scene,” shares Grier. So the actress took it as an opportunity to think outside the box.

“I had to use my hand to stick between his legs during rehearsal.”

Jackson’s reaction?

“Oh!”

RELATED VIDEO: Pam Grier talks about her career-spanning new app Brown Sugar

Watch the rest of the video above to find out Grier’s hilarious response to Jackson’s surprise.

Related content: