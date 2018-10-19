It’s almost time for the next chapter in Hope Mikaelson’s life.

The upcoming Originals spin-off, Legacies, will follow Hope — the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall — two years after she lost her parents as she attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, which is located in none other than Mystic Falls and run by Vampire Diaries‘ Alaric Saltzman. And seeing as how Alaric is no stranger to grief, he finds himself taking an active role in Hope’s life.

“Alaric and Hope get along because he gets her,” showrunner Julie Plec says. “He understands that feeling that you’re cursed. And they both throw themselves into everything else that they possibly can to avoid intimate and committed emotional relationships.” And they’ll have no problem keeping busy seeing as how the show is going to adapt a monster-of-the-week format, so Hope and Alaric — along with Alaric’s twins and a number of others — will have plenty of bad guys to battle.

RELATED VIDEO: Legacies star says show is a mix of Harry Potter, X-Men, and Buffy

But the real twist of the show is the idea that any of the “good guys” could take a turn to the dark side as well. “The point of this series is that every single one of these kids has enough darkness inside of them that they could end up being the big bad of a season,” Plec previously told EW. “And yet, on a daily basis, the show is about them fighting for the best version of themselves.”

That theme comes through in the show’s first official poster, which EW has an exclusive first look at above.

Legacies premieres Thursday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Related content: