Jay Leno makes his return to Fox’s Last Man Standing as Joe in this two-minute clip from Friday’s new episode.

We won’t spoil how it goes, but the scene also features Tim Allen’s Mike Baxter and Jonathan Adams’ Chuck and is a Halloween-themed episode.

Leno plays Joe, an employee at Baxter’s Outdoor Man store, and has appeared in nine previous episodes of show during its run on ABC.

Friday’s episode, “Bride of Prankenstein,” is set on Halloween night: “Mike and Chuck work late to set up a security system at Outdoor Man and find the perfect target to prank when Joe (guest star Jay Leno) arrives at the store. Meanwhile Mandy, Kyle, Kristen and Ryan hold a séance.”

Since its return, Last Man Standing has ranked as the highest-rated show on Friday night: See our Fall TV’s 10 biggest winners and losers rundown.