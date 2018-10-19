Watch Jeff Bridges get trippy bringing his Sleeping Tapes to the Bowl in new series

Life is but a dream for Jeff Bridges, except when he’s trying to prepare for a performance at the Bowl.

The beloved actor has launched a new short-form series, Life Is but a Dream, an 11-episode look at him preparing to perform his Sleeping Tapes — and EW has an exclusive trailer (above) and can exclusively debut the first episode (below).

Released in January 2015, Sleeping Tapes is a spoken-word/ambient album by Bridges with music by Keefus Ciancia. (EW staffer Marc Snetiker even tried drifting off to sleep listening to it, and things got weird.) The album was released as part of Squarespace’s 2015 Super Bowl ad campaign with all proceeds going to Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign.

“I love listening to intriguing sounds when I drift off into my dreams, others might,” Bridges said of Sleeping Tapes in that 2015 ad. But — as evidenced in the trailer for Life Is but a Dream — things were not always tranquil along the journey.

Life Is but a Dream is available now on Sleep Club, Facebook, and YouTube.

Watch the first episode below.

