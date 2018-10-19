Curb Your Enthusiasm begins filming season 10

Here’s more proof that you won’t have to wait six years for the next season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Ten months after its renewal, Curb Your Enthusiasm begins production on a 10th season on Friday, EW has confirmed. Per usual, story details on the HBO comedy that stars Seinfeld co-creator Larry David as an exaggerated Larry David are being kept under wraps, and no timetable has been set for when these new episodes will hit the air. Season 9 ended last December with the utter destruction of Fatwa! The Musical, Larry’s ambitious theatrical production with Lin-Manuel Miranda and F. Murray Abraham. While the fatwa that was placed on Larry’s head for mocking the ayatollah had been rescinded, one Iranian seemingly wasn’t aware of this development and chased Larry down the street in the final moment of the season.

Signs for a possible 10th season were encouraging last year, with HBO maintaining its if-Larry-creates-it-we-will-air-it policy. On the eve of the launch of season 9, David told EW he was “strongly considering” doing a 10th season, and in a statement included in the season 10 renewal announcement, he quipped: “As I’ve said many times, when one has the opportunity to annoy someone, one should do so.”

When the renewal was announced in December, Curb executive producer Jeff Schaffer told EW that the entire cast — which features Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, and Cheryl Hines — was expected to return, and hinted that they will “catch up with a few more old friends from the Curb universe.” (Season 9 guest stars included Elizabeth Banks, Lauren Graham, Nick Offerman, and Bryan Cranston, along with familiar faces such as Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.) Schaffer also said at the time that season 10 hadn’t been fully written yet, though he added, “Here’s one thing I can tell you that did not happen. Larry wasn’t killed. He does not come back like in the movie Ghost and make sweet love to Cheryl at a Brentwood Color Me Mine.”

Curb has been nominated for an Outstanding Comedy Emmy in every season except for its first, with David nominated as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy six times, including season 9. Last year, David said that the idea of churning out 10 seasons — technically one more than Seinfeld, though that show produced 180 episodes — seemed absurd at the start of this endeavor almost 20 years ago. “I remember talking to my agent about it and he says, ‘If we go 10 seasons…,’” he recalled. “And I said, ’10 seasons? Are you out of your f—ing mind? Ten seasons? Ridiculous! I’m lucky if I can do two or three!’”

Turns out someone was prettay, prettay lucky.

Related links: