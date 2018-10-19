In the Charmed premiere, everything changed for sisters Maggie and Mel. Not only did they lose their mother, but they met their secret half-sister, Macy, which directly led to the three of them realizing they’re witches. At least that’s what Harry, a Whitelighter, told them. Harry is the one who informed the young women of their powers and helped them to defeat their first demon. So far, he’s been their guide in this new, magical world.

But at the end of the premiere, the sisters used a ouija board to contact their late mother, and whoever it was on the other end of that board told the girls not to trust Harry. Translation: The sisters have some things to figure out.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the start of episode 2, which picks up right where the premiere left off: Harry shows up moments after the sisters were warned about him. See how that all plays out in the clip above.

Charmed airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

