Belcher kids face a crime most distasteful in Bob's Burgers Halloween episode

Bob's Burgers

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Comedy
Network
Fox
placeholder
Piya Sinha-Roy
October 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM EDT

Someone’s stealing everyone’s hard-earned Halloween candy on Ocean Avenue and it’s up to the Belcher kids to investigate in this Sunday’s spooky-themed Bob’s Burgers episode.

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode, Tina, dressed as a “Nun of your business,” Gene as “Andrew 3000 the Giant,” and Louise, wearing a dragon tattoo costume, are alerted to the candy thieves by Andy and Ollie (wearing “peanut butter” and “jelly” costumes) during a Halloween parade in the sleepy seaside town.

As more kids come to the Belchers with details of the monsters that stole their candy (a devil, an astronaut, and Jason from Friday the 13th), Gene declares there’s a war on Halloween, and the kids are forced to take extreme measures to protect their sweet treats.

Watch the exclusive clip above for more details on the tasty whodunnit.

Related content:

Bob's Burgers

The animated series from Loren Bouchard follows the world of the Belcher family and their burger joint.
type
TV Show
seasons
5
Genre
Comedy
Status
Pending
Network
Fox
Complete Coverage
Bob's Burgers

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now